Fulton County Relay For Life Holds Survivors Luncheon

LUNCHEON … Over 100 survivors and caregivers came to the Fulton County Relay For Life’s annual Survivors Luncheon. The luncheon was held at St. Casper’s Church in Wauson. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Jacob Kessler

Fulton County Relay For Life held their annual Survivors Luncheon this past weekend. The meal was served to over 100 individuals, who were either cancer survivors or their caregivers, on Saturday, June 8th. Doors opened at 11:30 a.m. at St. Casper’s Church in Wauseon.

This year’s event was smaller than previous years, due to there being fewer teams and volunteers than before. Instead, several other smaller events have been held throughout the year, with more still to come. The Survivor’s Luncheon is one of those such events, with its importance being put front and center.

Some other events that have taken place already this year include the Winter Gala and Quarter Mania Auction.

Some events coming up feature a kid’s team glow party, scrapbook fundraiser, and trivia night at the Knotty Vine Winery on August 1st. Additionally, ticket sales for the Twelve Days of Christmas raffle will begin in November.

As for the luncheon, the meal this year was provided by the Ann Nash Memorial Fund. Event Co-Chair Christy Williams explained that Ann Nash had passed away within the past year, and that family members were helping to serve the meal as well. Ann Nash herself previously chaired and helped organize the luncheons in the past.

Following the meal, a Luminaria session was held, along with a slideshow. Door prizes were also available following the meal.

One of these gifts was a beautiful planter donated by Foertmeyer and Sons. The company had donated enough for each of the survivors present to be able to take one home.

Fulton County Relay For Life is looking for volunteers for their future events. If you are interested, you can contact Alli Schmitz by emailing alli.schmitz@cancer.org or by calling 404-327-6451.

THANK YOU … A thank you sign sits at the entrance of the Fulton County Relay For Life’s annual Survivors Luncheon. The sign reads, “Thank you to the Ann Nash Family & Memorial for providing the Survivor Luncheon. Sitting near the sign were the planters donated by Foertmeyer and Sons, which were available for survivors to take home when they left.

THE EMPTY TABLE … A small table sits in the room during the Fulton County Relay For Life’s annual Survivors Luncheon. The table represents those loved ones who were missing from the gathering.