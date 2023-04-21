DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Plans For Recreational Lot

MAYOR … Delta Mayor Frank Wilton calls the roll for council as they vote on proposed legislative actions. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Delta Village Council held their meeting on Monday, April 17th. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Council first moved to approve minutes from the previous meeting on April 3rd. No members of the public wished to speak, and no correspondence was presented.