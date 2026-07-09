Fulton County Reports Cyclosporiasis Cases

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County has continued to see reported cases of cyclosporiasis as health officials track a larger outbreak that has affected multiple states.

The Fulton County Health Department issued a notice on July 8 stating that cases have been reported locally and directing residents to additional information from the Ohio Department of Health about the illness and prevention steps.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite. Health officials from Michigan have said the current investigation is focused on a possible contaminated produce source, though no specific produce grower, supplier, or type of produce has been identified as the source of the outbreak.

Cases have been reported in multiple states, including Ohio and Michigan. Lucas County has reported the highest number of cases in Ohio, with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department reporting more than 250 confirmed cases earlier this week.

Fulton County is among the Ohio counties now reporting cases, with numbers reportedly passing more than 400 throughout northwest Ohio counties as of July 7.

Residents who are experiencing symptoms are encouraged to contact their health care provider. Symptoms can include diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms.

The Fulton County Health Department shared several prevention steps, including washing hands with soap and water before and after handling fresh fruits and vegetables, rinsing all fruits and vegetables under running water before eating or preparing them, and scrubbing firm produce, such as melons, with a clean produce brush.

Additional recommendations include eating or refrigerating cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible.

Residents are also advised to avoid swimming if they have diarrhea and to wait at least two weeks after symptoms go away before swimming again.

The health department stated that taking these steps can help protect individuals, families, and the community.