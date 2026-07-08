Larry Woolace (1938 – 2026)

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(Avid Woodworker, Hunter & Golfer)

Larry Woolace, age 87, of Stryker, passed away on July 7, 2026, at the Defiance CHP Inpatient Hospice Center.

Larry worked for Dinner Bell for many years. He later worked at Frank Sawmill and retired from Woolace Electric.

Larry was born on August 9, 1938, in West Unity, to the late Hubert and Eva (Traxler) Woolace. On June 30, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Melva (Buehrer), and she survives.

Larry graduated from Stryker High School. Larry was an avid golfer, hunter, and woodworker. He also enjoyed throwing horseshoes.

Surviving Larry is his wife, Melva; sons, Jeff (Sue) and Mont (Terri) Woolace; grandchildren, Kalob Woolace, Kody Woolace, Kyle (Chelsea) Woolace, Kollin (Natasha) Woolace, Taylor Woolace, Erica (Josh) Fruchey, and Jeremy (Jamie) Herman; great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Aleeah-Ann, Nick, Kennedy, Cambelle, Kendall, Whitney, Jayce, Evan, Lucas, Rhett, Blakley, Kolbie, Casen, Mia, Cole, Nelli, Adalyn, and Brantley; and great-great-grandchildren, Waylan and Addison.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Vivian Hefner; and his brothers, Gary and Terry Woolace.

Visitation for Larry will take place on Monday, July 13, 2026, at St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow visitation at 1 p.m., with Pastor Erich Christman officiating. Burial will follow at Evansport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or St. John’s Christian Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Woolace family.