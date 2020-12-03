Fulton County Senior Center Begins Meals The Week Of December 7th

(WAUSEON, OH) The Fulton County Senior Center will begin offering drive-thru and home delivery meals on a normal schedule starting Monday, December 7th , 2020.

A menu can be found at https://www.fultoncountyoh.com/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/1771. Please reserve your meal by calling 419-337-9299. A suggested donation for a meal is $2.

The Fulton County Senior Center Facebook page can be found at @fultoncountyseniorcenteroh and https://www.fultoncountyoh.com/1353/Senior-Center.