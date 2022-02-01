Fulton County Senior Center February News

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Centers will be closed on February 21, 2022 for Presidents’ Day.

Pickleball is now Five Days a Week! As the popularity continues to increase, a class for beginners was added in January and will continue on Wednesday mornings at the Wauseon Senior Center gym.

Pickleball for more experienced players is offered on the other four week-days. It is a cross between table tennis and tennis, featuring a smaller court than tennis, a wiffle ball, and a completely smooth paddle.

Call 419-337-9299 to reserve your lunch if you plan to eat at noon, before playing cards. Suggested lunch do- nation, two dollars.

Please reserve your lunch at least one business day in advance. Other card games are schedule for Monday and Thursday afternoons and Friday morning.

Bible studies will be held at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon at 1 pm on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. “There’s no need to register in advance.”

“Just show up and bring your Bible. I will try to keep it to an hour, and I won’t give homework,” Kay Heilman, the leader, explained.

The Fulton Co. Senior Center is now taking reservations for a day trip to the historic Tibbits Opera House, Coldwater, Michigan, for a live musical matinee performance, “Godspell” on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Ticket(s) must be purchased in advance, and will not be refundable, but are transferable. Find someone else to take your place if you can’t attend. Coldwater, Michigan, is approx. one hour and fifteen minutes from Wauseon.

All seniors will meet at Wauseon (240 Clinton Street). Masks are required by TIbbits (this might change in July). Very little walking is involved in this trip, with curb-side drop off and no stairs.

Suggested donation $38 (per person, payable when you sign up for the trip), covers lunch at Wauseon Senior Center, ticket and Senior Center bus transportation.

By signing up, you will enjoy an early cold-pack lunch at the Senior Center at 11:00 am, and return to Wauseon approx. 6 pm. To sign up for this trip, call Beth at 419-337-9299.

Due to staff and volunteer capacity issues, we regretfully announce that NOCAC (Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission) will not be offering the free VITA tax program for the 2021 tax year.

Winter weather and cold temps are here. Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission continues to offer help with heating costs.

Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible customer’s main and/or electric accounts.

The benefit can be used by eligible households that are disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, possible furnace repair up to $500 or have 25 percent (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining.

If you or a household member have been diagnosed with COVID, no disconnection notice is needed. Households must be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Certain documentation is required. The program runs until March 31, 2022. Please call this appointment hotline number 419-219-4641.

You will need social security number and utility account information when scheduling an appointment.

We thank you in advance for providing a safe way to bring your meal to your door. Your meal delivery driver appreciates it when you make their safety a priority and arrange to keep your driveway and sidewalks clear of snow and ice.

If bad weather cancels Senior Center meals, you can expect to receive a phone call from our automated phone system.

One Call Now will provide you with instructions in the event of a Level 2 or Level 3 snow emergency. Level 2 or 3 will cancel meals, programs and activities.