Fulton County Senior Center Hosting Free Health Care Conference

PRESS RELEASE – The 16th annual Road to Wellness Health Care Conference for Mature Adults and Caregivers will be held Tuesday, October 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Fulton County Senior Center, 695 S. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon.

The event is free for local seniors age 60 and over, and is sponsored by the Fulton County Aging Consortium. More than 30 vendors will be onsite with information and giveaways.

Speakers from Alzheimer’s Association will focus on signs and prevention of dementia, and Heartland Hospice will explain hospice services. Wauseon High School Choir will provide entertainment.

Free health screenings, as well as flu and COVID immunizations, will be offered throughout the day for attendees. The menu will be beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, apple slices, and a cookie.

Individuals must pre-register and will receive a free lunch. Check-in begins at 9:30. We must have your registration by September 23 by calling 419-337-9299.