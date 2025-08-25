Cedar & E. Dearborn Streets Mark Milestone In Pioneer’s Infrastructure

According to Mayor Edward A. Kidston, the Village of Pioneer has recently completed upgrades to Cedar Street and E. Dearborn Street, bringing the total number of improved streets in the community to 23.

Mayor Kidston emphasized that these extensive improvements have been achieved without increasing the village’s record-low 1% income tax or its notably low water and sewer rates.

Furthermore, Pioneer has not imposed storm water fees or placed any additional millage on the ballot to fund these projects.

“This level of responsible government is unmatched anywhere in the region,” Mayor Kidston stated. “Our commitment has always been to deliver the best possible infrastructure for our residents while maintaining low costs.”

With only a few streets left to upgrade, Pioneer is nearing the goal of having every road in town feature new asphalt or concrete surfaces, updated curb and gutter systems, new sidewalks, modern waterlines, and improved storm sewers.

The following streets have been completed as part of this initiative: Baubice Street, First Street, Mulberry Street, North Street, Dearborn Street, Michigan Street, Cedar Street, Arrowhead Drive, Wyandot Street, Lincoln Street, Clark Street, Ohio Street, Church Street, Lynn Street, Mill Street, Hane Drive, Elm Street, Third Street, Clearfork Drive, Pioneer Avenue, Briarwood Lane, T&W Parkway, Transformer Ave.

Mayor Kidston concluded that Pioneer’s approach ensures residents benefit from safe, modern, and reliable public infrastructure—without the financial burden often seen in other communities.

With just a few more streets left to complete, the village is poised to set a new standard in community-driven progress.