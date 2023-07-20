Fulton County Senior Center In Wauseon To Offer Zumba Gold

Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon is pleased to announce the addition of Zumba Gold on Wednesdays in August.

The free class will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 AM on August 2, 9, 16 and 23. The class is designed as a trial so seniors can experience this new type of exercise.

Zumba Gold is designed with seniors in mind. A certified Zumba Gold instructor will lead the moves, which are low-impact and less intense than that of a typical Zumba class.

A Zumba Gold participant can expect to gain the benefits of an improved mood, better cardiovascular health, and improved posture, flexibility and muscle tone.

This class will be held at 240 Clinton Street in Wauseon and is open to Fulton County residents age 60 and over. For more information or to sign up for the class, please call 419-337-9299.