Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Releases Results Of 4th Of July Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller has announced the results of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office 4th of July Traffic Blitz, which ran from July 1st, 2023 through July 5th, 2023.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 31 traffic stops and issued four citations. The citations issued were for speed violations, no operator’s license, and unsafe vehicle. Deputies also issued 28 warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways. This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.