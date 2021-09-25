Fulton County Senior Center News

Upcoming Events include:

-October 5 Road to Wellness – a drive through only event at Pettisville Missionary Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call to sign up, 419-337-9299. Senior Center sites will remain open for Dine In noon Lunch.

-October 11 Closed for Columbus Day

-Toenail Clinics will be held at Wauseon Senior Center on Monday November 15; Archbold Senior Center (Scout Cabin in Ruihley Park) on Tuesday, October 19; and Fayette Senior Center (Family Life Center) on Tuesday, December 14.

Call 419-337-9299 to make your reservation. Tell the receptionist if you are diabetic when you call. Please soak your feet for 30 minutes before arriving. The clinic fee is $15 per person, payable to the nurse when you arrive.

If you receive a letter in the mail from “Meals on Wheels,” be sure to check the address. Likely, the letter is from a “Meals on Wheels” organization located out of state. If the letter asks for a money donation, don’t be fooled into thinking your donation will benefit home-delivered meals of Fulton County Senior Center.

Do not provide your personal information to charities. Be certain you understand to whom you are donating money. The Fulton Center Senior Center will never send you a letter asking for money.

Additionally, if you choose to submit a donation to cover the meals you receive from the Fulton County Senior Center, please make your check payable to Fulton County Senior Center and mail to 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon, OH, 43567.

Call us at 419-337-9299 if you receive a confusing donation request and have questions. We’re happy to help!

Did you know you can add emergency contact information to your driving record? You can have phone numbers on file for law enforcement officials to use if you are involved in an auto collision or another emergency situation.

If one of your family members would need to be contacted, law enforcement personnel could notify them quickly, all thanks to this free service.

To add, edit or view your next of kin notification information, go online to www.fultoncountyoh.com and click Government. Choose Sheriff from the drop down list. Next, click on Services.

This will bring up a list titled Useful Links. Look for Next of Kin – Emergency Contact Information link and “click here.” The link will take you to the Ohio BMV (Bureau of Motor Vehicles) website which allows you to securely log in and input your next of kin information. You will need to type in your driver’s license number or information from your ID.

Please be aware of FALSE information in an advertisement that is trying to scam seniors. A social media post announced that people with no DUIs can receive money back by entering their zip code to a website.

The Facebook post included a quote, “Drivers with no DUIs are getting up to $610 back in savings. I simply entered my zip and got $610 back just for having a good record.”

The post showed two pictures of people holding checks for $610 along with a link to a website that proclaimed, “All 50 States Approve $610 in Savings for US Drivers with No DUIs.” The post told people to “check eligibility” at a link on the site. THIS IS FALSE INFORMATION

Truth: Some DMVs have access to drivers’ records; however, they are not giving money away.

Truth: Experts with the American Property Casualty Insurance Association said they are unaware of any such program. Source: Politifact, the Poynter Institute.

Truth: Clicking on links in ads may take you to a website that asks you to input your personal and financial information, which can lead to ripping you off.

Truth: Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

If you have questions about potential money-back programs, feel free to ask us at the Fulton County Senior Center. We are happy to help you discern between truth and scams.

The monthly issue of the Senior Center B-zz newsletter is available for free via email. Anyone may join the email list, including family and friends.

Simply call the senior center to sign up at 419-337-9299 or send an email to Karen at kschroeder@ fultoncountyoh.com