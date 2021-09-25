October Alive After 5 & Bryan Chamber Of Commerce Announce Pumpkin Walk & Trunk-Or-Treat!

Who’s ready to celebrate Halloween? Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce and Bryan Development Foundation will be joining forces to bring a whole lot of fun to Bryan on Thursday, October 21st from 6 pm to 7:30 pm.

Ghost, goblins, witches, monsters, princesses, super hero’s – All are welcome to enjoy the Trunk or Treat event. Business, organizations, and families, are welcome to pop their trunk and hand out candy to participating youngsters.

Bragging rights for first place trunk decorations is the prize for those that come up with a great theme and decor in their trunk! If you are interested in being a “trunk”, contact the Chamber office at 419-636-2247, or info@bryanchamber.org.

For all the pumpkin carving artist out there, be sure to enter into the Pumpkin Carving Competition! Deliver your pumpkin entry to Kora’s (120 South Lynn Street) between 10 am and 4 pm, October 21st. Participating pumpkins will be placed around the businesses on the Square, for public viewing.

Awards for first and second place will be awarded for: Adult entry – scariest; Adult entry – funniest; Kid entry (12 years old and younger) – scariness; Kid entry (12 years old and younger) – funniest; Business or Organization – Most original.

At 7:30 pm, everyone is invited to the Bryan Theater for a free showing of Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, rated PG.

Bryan Development Foundation would like to thank the Alive After 5 sponsors: Bard Manufacturing, Fireovid Financial, Amerimade Realty, Premier Bank, Coldwell Banker/Classic Properties, State Bank, Spangler Candy Company, Andres, O’Neil & Lowe, L.S. Wealth Management

For updates and additional details, check out the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Bryan Development Foundation’s or the Alive After 5’s Facebook pages! Pumpkin contest information can be picked up at area businesses. Rain date will be Monday, October 25th.