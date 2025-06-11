Fulton County Senior Center Offering Hands-Only CPR Training

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County Senior Center, in partnership with the American Red Cross, is offering three opportunities for area seniors to learn Hands-Only CPR training.

Certified volunteers with the American Red Cross will offer this training at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23, at Fulton County Senior Center, 695 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

The training will be offered at the Fayette Senior Center, 306 S. Main Street, on Wednesday, July 30, at 11:00 a.m.

On Monday, August 4, learn Hands-Only CPR at the Swanton Senior Center, 620 Dodge Street, inside Faith Lutheran Church, Swanton.

Hands-Only CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) can help gain precious time for a person experiencing a cardiac event. Hands-Only CPR is a simple, effective method that anyone can learn and use to increase a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival by maintaining blood circulation until professional help arrives.

It focuses on chest compressions, which are critical for maintaining blood flow to the brain and vital organs, and is especially helpful in the first few minutes of an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. This training is open to Fulton County residents age 60 and over.

Space is limited. Please call 419-337-9299 to sign up.