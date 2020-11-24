Week Of November 18th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

NOVEMBER 5

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Disabled Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•111 Taylor Pkwy, Unlock Vehicle

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•904 Stryker St., Suspicious Activity

NOVEMBER 6

•230 E. Holland St. Unit B, Fraud

•103 N. Defiance St., Crash (Property Damage)

•613 Schrock Dr., Fraud

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Follow Up

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 708, Juvenile

•2211 S. Defiance St., Crash (Property Damage)

•High St. @ Murbach St., Traffic Offense / Citation

NOVEMBER 7

•1600-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•420 Park St., Unlock Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•411 Park St., Suspicious Vehicle

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Follow Up

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Loud Noise

•101 Garden Dr., Assist Fire or Rescue

•N. Defiance St. @ W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•509 Ditto St., Lost Wallet

NOVEMBER 8

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Park St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•101 Garden Dr., 911 Hang Up

•403 West St., Follow Up

•1103 N. Buehrer St., 911 Hang Up

•2200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•330 N. Clydes Way, Miscellaneous Complaints

NOVEMBER 9

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 000, Unlock Vehicle

•1313 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Follow Up

•200-B N. Defiance St., Crash (Property Damage)

•2100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•22799 SR 2, 911 Hang Up

•1500-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

NOVEMBER 10

•100-B N. Defiance St., Road Blocked by Train

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•205 Wilson St., Unlock Vehicle

•614 N. Defiance St., Traffic Detail (2)

•237 Dogwood Ct., Larceny

•1309 S. Defiance St., Crash (Property Damage)

•205 Nolan Pkwy, Suspicious Person

•408 North Pointe Dr., 911 Hang Up

NOVEMBER 11

•209 Nolan Pkwy, Parking Violations

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 000, Suspicious Person

•LaChoy Dr. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•403 West St., Community Service

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Mechanic St., Parking Violations

•304 Stryker St., Found Property

•500 N. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•400-B W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B Nolan Pkwy., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B West Field Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

NOVEMBER 12

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•1200 Stryker St., Larceny

•901 Stryker St., Unlock Vehicle

•300-B Sawmill Ct., Unlock Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Road Blocked

•500 Sauder St., Unlock Vehicle

•Bankey @ Walnut St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•Frey Rd. @ Stryker St., Assist Police

•300-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•110 W. Lugbill Rd., Civil Problem

NOVEMBER 13

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 805, Assist WCSO

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

BRYAN POLICE

NOVEMBER 5

•Main & Fountain Grove, traffic stop, warning issued

•915 E. Bryan St., assisted civilian, gone and unable to locate

•Main & Pierce St., traffic stop, warning issued

•Titan Tire, suspicious person, handled

•Moore Pool, dog complaint, handled

•415 N. Cherry St., assisted civilian, handled

•Fountain City Veterinary, lockouts, handled

•PNC Bank, assisted civilian, handled

•915 E. Bryan St., assisted civilian, handled

•812 Haver Dr., assisted civilian, handled

•404 John St., suspicious person, handled

•700 S. Main St., warrants, report taken

•415 S. Portland St., 911 hang up, handled

•503 Rosemont Ave., burglar alarm, handled

•Main & Mulberry, auto violation, gone and unable to locate

•611 Center St., dog complaint, handled

•412 E. High St, assisted civilian, handled

•Walgreens, 911 hang up call, handled

•810 Haver Dr., parking violation, handled

•334 W. Bryan St., assisted civilian, gone and unable to locate

NOVEMBER 6

•Wesley United Methodist Church, suspicious auto, handled

•Main & High St., traffic stop, warning issued

•Main & Hamilton, traffic stop, waring issued

•1414 Rays Dr., assisted other department, handled

•Bus Barn, juvenile complaint, call cancelled

•100 S. Lynn St., traffic stop, citation issued

•Isaac Property, property damage, report taken

•618 E. Mulberry St., suspicious auto, handled

•Plaza Motel, trespass, handled

•Chief Supermarket, lockouts, handled

•Townline & Greystone, traffic stop, warning issued

•315 Trevitt St., forgery/fraud, report taken

•Parkview Physicians Group, 911 hang up, gone and unable to locate

•715 E. Bryan St., disturb peace, warning

•1115 Bellaire Ave., crew, in service

•1115 Bellaire Ave., assisted other department, handled

•208 Holden St., assisted civilian, handled

•310 E. High St., lockouts, handled

•Bryan Police Department, assisted other department, report taken

•407 S. Beech St., warrants, subject gone and unable to locate

•CHWC Hospital, assisted other department, handled

NOVEMBER 7

•418 E. Edgerton St., 911 hang up call, handled

•428 E. Edgerton St., harassment, report taken

•Wilton Keck Recycling, burglar alarms, cancelled call

•707 S. Beech St., dog complaint, subject gone and unable to locate

•330 W. Butler St., assisted civilian, handled

•906 S. Cherry St., assisted civilian, handled

•Bryan Community Apartment, assisted other department, handled

•1143 Bellaire Ave., assisted civilian, handled

•316 S. Beech St., assisted other department, handled

•616 S. Beech St., dog complaint, handled

•316 S. Williams St., messages, handled

NOVEMBER 8

•Bryan Metals, burglar alarm, handled

•Colonial Manor Motel, business checks, handled

•Main & Foster, traffic stop, warning issued

•Main & Bement, traffic stop, waring issued

•Main & Maple, assisted other department, handled

•Bryan Police Department, assisted civilian, handled

•715 E. Bryan St., disturbing the peace, handled

•603 E. Butler St., neighbor trouble, handled

•9489 US Route 6, crew, in service

•617 S. Main St., assisted civilian, handled

•905 E. Mulberry St., messages, contact notice left

•Parkview Physicians Group, narcotics, handled

•500 S. Union St., traffic stop, warning issued

•Bryan Police Department, warrants, closed

•1111 Clover Rd., family trouble, report taken

•915 E. Bryan St., family trouble handled

•428 E. Edgerton St., assisted civilian, handled

NOVEMBER 9

•Wendy’s, traffic stop, warning issued

•200 N. Myers St., dog complaint, handled

•100 W. High St., traffic stop, warning issued

•Burger King, traffic stop, warning issuded

•Wilson & Union, traffic stop, closed

•Bryan Community Apartments, assisted civilian, closed

•Walmart, foot patrol, handled

•CHWC Hospital, assisted other department, call cancelled

•Farmers & Merchant Bank, non-injury accident, report taken

•603 E. Butler St., neighbor trouble, handled

•Daavlin, lockouts, handled

•915 E. Bryan St., assisted civilian, handled

•411 E. Mulberry St., assisted civilian, handled

•Emmet & Mulberry St., suspicious auto, gone and unable to locate

•315 W. Hamilton St., assisted civilian, contact notice left

•722 W. Bryan St., harassment, handled

•102 W. Foster St., gone and unable to locate

•Main & High St., traffic stop, citation issued

NOVEMBER 10

•Bryan & Enterprise, traffic stop, citation issued

•718 W. Bryan St., assisted civilian, handled

•Mulberry & Cherry, suspicious person, warning issued

•Main & Perry, traffic stop, citation issued

•High & Portland, traffic stop, warning issued

•Cost Cutters, lockout, handled

•415 E. Edgerton St., parking violation, closed

•300 E. Edgerton St., traffic stop, investigation stop

•225 N. Garden St., missing person, report taken

•1117 S. Beech St., assisted civilian, handled

•High & Runkle, traffic stop, warning issued

•403 N. Walnut St., parking violation, handled

•Main & South, accident, report taken

•114 W. Mulberry St., bike stolen, report taken

•722 W. Bryan St., assisted civilian, handled

NOVEMBER 11

•Bryan Packaging Inc., burglar alarms, handled

•628 E. Bryan St., disturbing the peace, advised

•Defiance County Sheriff, warrants, arrested adult

•Markey & Cardinal, traffic stop, citation issued

•Circle K, non-injury accident, report taken

•1009 Lois Clarke Ln, dog complaints, contact notice left

•Krill Funeral Home, funeral escort, handled

•822 W. Bryan St., lockouts, handled

•Wilson & Olive, traffic stop, warning issued

•West Bryan Main Stop, lockouts, handled

•Main & Viaduct, traffic stop, citation issued

•304 Avenue A, assisted other department, gone and unable to locate

•310 E. Wilson Ave., assisted civilian, report taken

•100 E. Maple, traffic stop, warning issued

•Walmart, lockouts, handled

•West Bryan Main Stop, failure to pay, closed

•905 E. Mulberry St., assisted other department, report taken

•414 E. Perry St., 911 hang up call, handled

NOVEMBER 12

•Plaza Senior Center, assisted civilian, handled

•853 E. High St., assisted civilian, advised

•Bryan Police Department, assisted other department, report taken

•Wilson & Union, auto violation, subject gone and unable to locate

•Walmart, foot patrol, handled

•Bard Manufacturing, 911 hang up call, handled

•Townline & Greystone, traffic stop, warning issued

•Town & Country, crew, closed

•Water Treatment Plant, crew, closed

•905 E. Mulberry St., messages, handled

•Rec Park, auto violation, handled

•West Bryan Main Stop, assisted civilian, handled

•Bryan High School, crew, inservice

•910 E. Mulberry St., harassment, report taken

•Bryan Police Department, property found, report taken

•Goodwill, traffic stop, investigative stop

•Union Trailer, assisted civilian, handled

•521 E. Mulberry St., juvenile complaint, handled

•Bryan Community Apartments, assisted civilian, handled

NOVEMBER 13

•208 Holden Street, juvenile complaint, extra patrol

•Bryan Police Department, warrants, arrest an adult

•Bryan Community Apartments, crew, in service

•Town & Country, fire alarm, closed

•715 E. Bryan St., traffic stop, warning issued

•Main & Bement St, traffic stop, warning issued

•Burger King, traffic stop, waring issued

•Bryan Police Department, assisted another department, handled

•Sanctuary of Williams County, assisted civilian, handled

•Square north Building, assisted civilian, handled

•509 E. Edgerton St., assisted another department, gone unable to locate

•1107 Fairlawn Dr., 911 hangup call, gone and unable to locate

•Rite Aid, lockout, handled

•Donaldson Ace Hardware, foot patrol, handled

•307 Center St., messages, handled

WAUSEON POLICE

NOVEMBER 4

•250 E. Linfoot St. Unit 18, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•916 Ottokee St., Vandalism

•225 Sycamore St., Investigate Complaint

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•241 Philomena Dr., Accident (Property Damage)

•229 E. Leggett St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•147 N. Franklin St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 13, Threats / Harassment

NOVEMBER 5

•1449 Clermont Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•152 S. Fulton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•City Limits @ E. Leggett St., Funeral Escort

•E. Airport Hwy. @ N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

NOVEMBER 6

•152 S. Fulton St., Alarm Drop

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Accident (Property Damage)

•576 Douglas Dr., Juveniles

•237 E. Leggett St., Larceny

•425 Cole St. Unit 306, Larceny Report on Station

•327 Vine St., Animal Call

•308 S. Fulton St., Family Trouble

•600 Wood St., Welfare Check

NOVEMBER 7

•845 Hemlock, Family Trouble

•313 Prospect St., Animal Call

•915 E. Leggett St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•N. Shoop Ave. @ E. Oak St., Welfare Check

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•1085 Barney Oldfield Dr., Juveniles

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 16, Welfare Check

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 75, Welfare Check

•137 S. Franklin St., Assault

•615 Douglas Dr., Suicidal Threats

NOVEMBER 8

•230 Clinton St., Threats / Harassment

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop Back Door Intrusion Alarm

•995 Enterprise Ave. Unit 2, Animal Call

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 44, Civil Matter

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•1095 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 702, Welfare Check

NOVEMBER 9

•319 W. Leggett St., Trespassing

•1221 Apache Dr., Welfare Check

•151 S. Fulton St., Larceny

•504 W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•400-B E. Airport Hwy., Accident-Injury

•1318 N. Park Lane, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Debris / Item in Roadway

•200 BLK Enterprise, Juveniles in Roadway

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 506, Mental

NOVEMBER 10

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•215 W. Chestnut St., Open Burn

•714 Wauseon Senior Village, Welfare Check

•835 E. Linfoot St., Hit-Skip

•222 Darlene Dr., Civil Matter

•426 W. Elm St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•504 W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•1120 N. Shoop Ave., Unit 13, Neighborhood Trouble

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Suicidal Threats

NOVEMBER 11

•100-B E. Superior St., Debris / Item in Roadway

WEST UNITY POLICE

NOVEMBER 2

•Neighborhood Problem

•Well-Being Check

•Traffic Crash / Improper Turn / Citation

•Speed / Warning (2)

NOVEMBER 3

•Medical Emergency (3)

•Traffic Crash

•Agency Assist

•Speed / Warning

•Speed / Citation

NOVEMBER 4

•Keep the Peace

•Wanted Person / Arrest

•Agency Assist

•Juvenile Complaint

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Speed / Warning

NOVEMBER 5

•Traffic Crash

•911 Hang Up

•Noise Complaint

NOVEMBER 6

•Lock Out

•OVI / Arrest

NOVEMBER 7

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Animal Problem

•Speed / Warning

NOVEMBER 8

•Unsecure Premises

•Theft

•Animal Problem

•Lock Out

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Timothy Palacios, 36, Grand Rapids, Michigan, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. By force, stealth or deception, he attempted to trespass in a permanent or temporary habitation. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Palacios to 11 months in prison and ordered him to pay prosecution costs.

WILLIAMS COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine J. Zartman reports the following case(s) from the criminal docket in the Williams County Common Pleas Court:

•October 14, 2020 – Keith D. Carlin, age 22, of Williams County, pleaded guilty to two counts of Endangering Children, both felonies of the fourth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for November 30, 2020.

•October 17, 2020 – Daniel J. Beavers, age 26, of Butler, Indiana pleaded guilty to the charge of Domestic Violence, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for November 19, 2020.

•October 19, 2020 – Kenneth T.D. Richards, age 22, of Williams County, pleaded guilty to two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for December 2, 2020.

•October 21, 2020 – Elias D. Rash, age 19, of Archbold pleaded guilty to two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, both felonies of the third degree. Sentencing is scheduled for December 9, 2020.

•October 22, 2020 – Brandon J.M. Cousino, age 26, of Williams County pleaded guilty to three counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, all felonies of the fifth degree, and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for November 23, 2020.

•October 26, 2020 – William D. Ebersole, age 55, of Williams County was sentenced on the charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree. He was sentenced to a term of 24 months of incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

•October 26, 2020 – Bill F. Farley, III, age 28, of Williams County was sentenced on the charges of Domestic Violence, a felony of the fourth degree, and Aggravated Menacing, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was sentenced to a term of 17 months of incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

•October 26, 2020 – Jesse l. Goble, age 19, of Elmwood, Indiana was sentenced on the charge of Grand Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. He was sentenced to a term of nine months of incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

•October 26, 2020 – Denzel R. Jordan, age 23, of Blue Island, Illinois pleaded guilty to the charge of Attempted Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a felony of the fourth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for December 9, 2020.

•October 27, 2020 – Timothy W. Heinze, age 49, of Williams County was sentenced on the charge of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a felony of the third degree. He was sentenced to a term of 24 months of incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

•October 28, 2020 – Van Antonio Adams, age 33, of Toledo was sentenced on the charge of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree. He was sentenced to two years community control, a suspended term of 180 days in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $750.

•October 28, 2020 – Brandon L. Barrett, age 34, pleaded guilty to the charge of Failure to Notify Change of Address, a felony of the third degree. Sentencing is scheduled for December 2, 2020.

•October 28, 2020 – Justin J. Mekus, age 27, of Williams County was sentenced on the charges of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, and Attempted Corrupting of Another with Drugs, a felony of the third degree. He was sentenced to three years community control, a suspended term of 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and a fine of $1250.

•October 29, 2020 – Joshua M. Burgess, age 27, of Williams County was sentenced on the charge of Illegal Conveyance of Prohibited Items onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a felony of the third degree. He was sentenced to a term of 18 months of incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

•October 29, 2020 – Jason M. Turner, age 33, of Williams County pleaded guilty to the charges of Domestic Violence, a felony of the fourth degree, and Assault, a felony of the fourth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for November 24, 2020.

•October 30, 2020 – Matthew L. McClaine, age 19, of Williams County pleaded guilty to the charge of Attempted Endangering of Children, a felony of the fourth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for December 8.

•November 3, 2020 – Edward M. Burger, Jr., age 49, of Edgerton pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on the charge of Domestic Violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He was sentenced to a term of 17 months of incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

•November 3, 2020 – Keith W. Steinmetz, age 45, of Williams County pleaded guilty to the charges of Attempted Illegal use of Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, a felony of the third degree, and Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for December 8, 2020.

•November 4, 2020 – Travis H. Crager, age 40, of Fremont, Indiana pleaded guilty to the charge of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for November 30, 2020.

•November 4, 2020 – Jamie N. Lucas, age 34, of Williams County was sentenced on the charge of Attempted Felonious Assault, a felony of the third degree. He was sentenced to a term of 30 months incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, ordered to pay restitution of $1300, and forfeit all canines.