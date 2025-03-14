Fulton County Senior Center To Host Good Friday Breakfast

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon is taking reservations for Good Friday Breakfast on Friday, April 18.

The breakfast serving line will be open between 8 and 9:30 AM; guests may come and go at their leisure. The menu will feature omelets, hash brown patties, sausage links, bananas, and hot cross buns.

The Fulton County Senior Center is located at 695 S. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon. For Fulton County residents age 60 and over, we suggest a $3 donation. All others are $5. Seniors are welcome to invite family members.

Reservations are required. Dine-in only. Call 419-337-9299 to reserve your meal. Last day to sign up is April

11.