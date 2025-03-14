Swanton Chamber Hosting Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening For Hot Dogs 2 Go-NWO

PRESS RELEASE – The Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Hot Dogs 2 Go-NWO, Swanton’s newest food truck, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening on Friday, April 4, at 6:00 PM outside Benfield Wines (102 N. Main St, Swanton). They will be open from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm that evening to celebrate.

Hot Dogs 2 Go-NWO is owned and operated by Tara and Matthew Shaver, already successful local small business owners who consistently give back to the community.

Their newest venture brings a delicious menu of gourmet hot dogs, smash burgers, hand-dipped corn dogs, onion rings, and more to Swanton and beyond.

Attendees will have the first chance to experience their mouthwatering lineup while celebrating this exciting addition to the local food scene.

“We love seeing new businesses thrive in Swanton, and we’re thrilled to help kick off Hot Dogs 2 Go-NWO’s journey,” said Delray Busch, Executive Director of the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The Shaver family has a strong history of supporting the Swanton community, and we’re excited to see their newest business hit the road.”

Hot Dogs 2 Go-NWO is already booking for Summer 2025 and is available for a variety of events, including graduation parties, weddings, community festivals, and school functions.

Join us in supporting local business and celebrating this exciting launch! For event bookings and more information, visit their Facebook page: Hot Dogs 2 Go-NWO.