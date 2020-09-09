Fulton County Senior Center: Warning About COVID-19 Phone Scam

Fulton County Senior Center sites will be closed on September 7 for Labor Day. Seniors are being warned that a SCAM is happening concerning COVID-19 testing. The following conversation is an example of a current scam against seniors so they are reminded to NEVER Give out Bank Account and personal info over the phone, unless you initiate the call.

Caller: ‘Good morning, According to our system, you are likely to have been in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. This means that you now need to self-isolate for 7 days and take a COVID-19 test.’

Senior: ‘OK. Can you tell me who that person was?’

Caller: ‘I’m not able to tell you that. That is confidential information.’

Senior: ‘Right. Um… so ….’

Caller: ‘But you do need to be tested within the next 72 hours. So can I just get the best mailing address so that we can send a kit to you?’

Senior: ‘Ok (gives address)’

Caller: ‘Thank you – and I just need to take a payment card so that we can finalize this and send the kit to you.’

Senior: ‘Sorry – a payment card? I thought this was all free?’

Caller: ‘No – I’m afraid not. There is a one-time fee of $50 for the kit and test results. Could you read off the long card number for me, please, when you’re ready.’

Senior: ‘No – that’s not right.

Caller: ‘I’m afraid it is. Can you give me the card number please – this is very important, and there are penalties for not complying.’

Senior: (Hangs up).

You might receive a call if someone you know has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and listed you as someone with whom they recently had contact. You would be asked to stay home, monitor yourself for symptoms, quarantine and be referred to a health center for a test.

Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. These people may have been exposed to a disease and do not know it, or they may have the disease but do not show symptoms.

If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, an employee (case investigator) from the health department might call you to check-in on your health, discuss who you’ve been in contact with and ask you to stay at home to self-isolate. Isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick.

You will not be asked to purchase a COVID-19 testing kit. Again, do not give bank account information over the phone. It’s a scam.

In other news, Facebook Seminars that are being offered include: Chris Cremean, Resource Specialist for Caregiver Resource Group, LLC, will share three educational seminars. We will broadcast the sessions live on our Facebook page. Our page is titled, “Fulton County Senior Center.” If you miss the live broadcast, simply check our page and watch the video anytime, at your own convenience.

On Wednesday, August 26 at 11:00 am, Chris will present an overview session, “Facing Change / Making Choices in the New Reality”. Then on Wednesday, September 23 at 11:00 am, join us for the second session about Financial and Legal Issues.

Chris will share the final session on Wednesday, October 21 at 11:00 am, Medical Info / Benefits. Seniors and their support teams are invited to tune in.

The purpose of these offerings is to reach seniors and their support team, provide education on the important aspects of life planning to achieve successful outcomes and reach needed services.