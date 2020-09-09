United Way Of Williams County Holds Fourth Annual Glow Run

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

By: Timothy Kays

The fourth annual United Way of Williams County Glow Run to benefit the “Let Me Play” fund took place on the evening of August 29 at the Williams County Fairgrounds. A warm moonlit evening provided a perfect setting for the event.

The Let Me Play fund was established in 2003 to provide player’s fees, uniform costs, or even equipment to children who would like to participate in area recreation programs, but do not have the means to pay the associated costs. Community enrichment programs such as crafts, theater, or dance, may also be covered.

While the Let Me Play fund is administered by the Williams County YMCA, membership in the YMCA is not required to participate. All activities are considered and all Williams County kids are eligible to apply.

Interested individuals may inquire or apply for the funds by contacting the Williams County YMCA at (419) 636-6185. (PHOTO BY TIMOTHY KAYS)