Fulton County Senior News For January 2021

Welcome to the New Year! Centers will be closed on January 18 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day)

“Do you have COVID-19? Are you quarantined? If so, please notify us at 419-337-9299. You can still receive your Senior Center meal. If you are a home-delivered meal client, we will make sure the delivery of your meal is completely contactless.

If you usually drive-through at a Senior Center site to pick up your meal, we will arrange to temporarily deliver your meal to your home. We appreciate your transparency, so we can make every effort to keep you, our drivers and staff safe.”

Some SIMPLE EXERCISES FOR SENIORS:

Wrist Curls 1. Place your forearm on a chair’s armrest with your hand hanging over the edge. 2. Hold a full water bottle or a canned good with your palm facing upward. 3. Slowly bend your wrist up and down, then repeat 10 times. 4. Switch sides, and perform 10 reps with your other hand. Repeat one more set of 10 on each side.

Knee Extensions 1. Begin seated in a chair with your back straight and knees bent. 2. Slowly extend your right leg forward and hold for a few seconds before lowering back to starting position. 3. Repeat with left leg. 4. Do 10 reps per leg.

Arm Circles – While standing straight with your feet flat on the ground and arms extended out to the side at a 90-degree angle to your body, start moving your arms in small, fast circles forward. Do as many rotations as you can and then reverse the motion, doing as many circles as you can in the reverse direction. If you sit for this exercise, make sure your feet are flat on the ground and your back is straight.

WINTER WEATHER ALERT: Have you taken action and stocked up on a few shelf-stable meals in your kitchen in the unlikely event that bad weather closes our Senior Center kitchen? In addition, we thank you in advance for providing a safe way to bring your meal to your door.

Your meal delivery driver appreciates it when you make their safety a priority and arrange to keep your driveway and sidewalks clear of snow and ice.

If bad weather cancels Senior Center meals, you can expect to receive a phone call from our automated phone system. One Call Now will provide you with instructions in the event of a Level 2 or Level 3 snow emergency. Level 2 and Level 3 will cancel meals.

HOME DELIVERED MEALS: If you receive a home-delivered meal, please understand that we value your flexibility. Your meal might arrive slightly behind schedule at times. Weather and road construction are factors. Delays might also happen due to the fact the number of meals a driver delivers on a particular day often varies.

We encourage our drivers to take a few moments to make sure the senior receiving a meal is at home and well. Families rely on our meal delivery drivers to check on the welfare of senior family members. In most cases, the driver is simply running behind and has not forgotten you. Please wait to call our Senior Center until 1:00 pm to report that your meal has not yet arrived.