Beverly Nelson (1950-2020)

Beverly (Bev) Jean Nelson, age 70, of rural Napoleon, Ohio passed away at Ebeid Hospice on December 31, 2020, with her devoted husband by her side. Bev was diagnosed with cutaneous T-Cell lymphoma in February 2020; the disease was expected to be indolent with a long life expectancy. By mid-November, the cancer had advanced to an unexpected level; 90% of her bone marrow was lymphoma. Amidst treatment, Bev was able to be home for Christmas with her family.

Bev was born on September 18, 1950 to Ardith and Lowell Rupp. Bev graduated from Archbold High School in 1968 and attended Taylor University and then finished her Bachelor of Education at Houston Baptist in 1972. On June 13, 1971, Bev married her church sweetheart, Richard Nelson.

She obtained her Reading Certificate from Bowling Green State University in 1984 and then completed her Masters in 1988 from University of Toledo. Bev stayed home with her children before starting her English teaching career first at Wauseon High School for a year and then taught at Napoleon High School for 30 years. When Bev retired, she chose to continue to share her love of language with the students at Freedom St John Lutheran School for 5 years.

Bev leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 49 years, Richard (Ric) Nelson; her two children, Megan (Todd) Brookens and Jefferson Nelson; her grandchildren, Jaden, Ellasyn, Toryn Brookens, and Adaline Nelson; her mother, Ardith Rupp; her siblings, Bruce (Joann) Rupp, Larry (Suz) Rupp, Pam (Mark) Wanemacher, and Les (Jennifer) Rupp. She is preceded in death by her father, Lowell Rupp.

Bev passionately studied God’s Word throughout her life, and lived those principles on a daily basis. She was a faithful member at Archbold Evangelical Church, where she sang in the choir, worship team, taught and participated in Sunday school classes and small group and IF table, as well as helping Ric wrangle first graders for Connection Club.

Bev enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her children and grandchildren grow, learn and discover their own pursuits. Because they loved supporting the grandchildren, Bev and Ric would often be found at the grandchildren’s events. Bev loved to sing and play piano, enjoyed walking and workouts at Fusion, attending live performances, traveling and was, of course, an avid reader.

Due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, a private family service is being planned which will follow the mask and social distancing precautions and will be live streamed on Facebook, followed by a public interment at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Archbold Village Cemetery. Please stay home if you are sick or have symptoms.

Handling arrangements is Grisier Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Archbold Evangelical Church or Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Promedica Flower Hospital and University of Michigan Hospital for the compassionate care provided to Bev.

