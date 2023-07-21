FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Brooke Bosco

Congratulations to Brooke Bosco, the Fulton County Senior Center Volunteer Transportation Coordinator, on his August retirement.

“In the spring of 2017, I started out as a substitute meal driver, then I drove the Archbold area meal route, which included the Fayette and Archbold Senior Center sites.

About five years ago, I started as the Volunteer Transportation Coordinator,” Brooke explained. Brooke was born in Georgia and his family moved several times due to his dad’s job.

“My dad managed Dayton Walther Corporation’s axle factory in Fayette. They made axles for campers and rims for Corvettes. After I graduated from Archbold High School, I worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation.”

“I worked highway maintenance for quite a while, then retired as a construction inspector, after a total of 30 years,” Brooke said.

During his time as Volunteer Transportation Coordinator, Brooke arranged transportation for local seniors who needed rides to medical appointments.

“Right now, I have more than a dozen volunteers who I could call on to transport seniors. A few of them drive often, some of them only drive once or twice a year, but they are all willing to help,” Brooke said.

When he’s not coordinating volunteers, Brooke enjoys golfing, swimming in his backyard pool, and supporting his grandchildren, who are age 15 and younger.

“Our seven grandkids are very active with sports, so Sheri and I like to attend their games and activities.”

“We follow them all over northwest Ohio,” Brooke said. Brooke’s last day at the Senior Center is August 4.

“We might do a little bit of traveling. I would like to catch an occasional Cubs game or a Green Bay Packers game. In between attending our grandkids’ games, of course,” Brooke said. Congratulations on your retirement, Brooke!