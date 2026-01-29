FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Fredlyn & John Sanderson

On Valentine’s Day, Fredlyn and John Sanderson will celebrate seventy years of marriage. Their children and grandchildren will join them for a Hocking Hills trip to celebrate.

The couple met at Metamora High School. “She was a cheerleader, and I played baseball and basketball. I was class of 1956, and Fredlyn was class of 1957,” John said.

“We were in a group of friends who liked to do May baskets. As our entertainment during the month of May, we’d leave a basket or box filled with all kinds of good stuff to eat at a friend’s door, then knock, run away, and hide.

“They would find us with the basket, and we would sit and eat together,” Fredlyn explained. A son and two daughters joined John and Fredlyn, and they have four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

John retired from the City of Wauseon, and Fredlyn retired from Wauseon schools, where she worked as a cook.

The Sandersons were grateful for senior center home-delivered meals when Fredlyn had surgery two years ago. “The meals were a lifesaver for us,” Fredlyn said. “As the world’s worst cook, I can hardly boil water,” John said.

“Now we enjoy coming to the senior center to have lunch with friends. We have several favorite meals that we look for on the senior center menu. The food is excellent and a great price, we enjoy other people’s company; and it gets us out of the house,” Fredlyn said.

Away from the senior center, the couple enjoys bird-watching and summers at Hamilton Lake.