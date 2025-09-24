FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Gary & Jean Friesen

Gary and Jean Friesen have been attending the Archbold Senior Center going on three years. “We find the noon meals satisfying, we enjoy the music and programs, and it’s a great place to connect with other local seniors. Dorothy and Donna (Site Manager and Aide) are so hospitable. They have a way of including us all,” Gary said

The Friesens have lived in Archbold since 2013. Before moving to Ohio to be closer to family, they lived in Colorado, Hawaii, Arizona, and Wisconsin.

“There were things we loved about living near mountains, but Jean reminded me that you can’t hug a mountain, and it has been really great to live close to our family and be able to support their activities,” Gary said.

Both are former teachers, now volunteer locally, and attend Pettisville Missionary Church. Gary found Sauder Village to be a great fit for him as an enthusiastic history buff.

“I love history. In the different places we have lived, my goal was to learn about local history, and that is true here in Fulton County, too. Sauder Village draws people from around the world, and it was just natural for me to want to be a part of that,” Gary said.

Since COVID lockdown, the Friesens have often enjoyed their lunch over a game of Scrabble. Jean, the family recordkeeper, reports the duo has played 1,135 games since 2020. For the record, Gary is ahead by 49 games. So far.

The Friesens have been married for 56 years, and have a daughter, a son, seven grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

Local seniors, you’re invited to join us at the Archbold Senior Center on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to 2, inside Ruihley Park’s Scout Cabin.

Call to reserve your lunch at least 24 business hours in advance, 419-337-9299, and ask to receive the monthly activity calendar via email.