FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Helen Scherzer

Helen Scherzer of Delta started attending the Delta Senior Center inside Hope Church a few months ago. “I retired and was finally old enough to go to the senior center,” Helen said with a chuckle, adding,

“I like all of the friendly people there. I’ve made new friends, and it’s a lot of fun to play cards, bingo, learn new things, and have a good time.”

Helen has been sewing for most of her life. “I learned to sew in high school. As for quilting, I learned by watching videos.

“My first quilt, actually, I just opened a book and carefully followed the directions, and it went well. This patriotic quilt was a ‘sew along’ with a local quilt shop, Garden View Quilting, on road 15 near Wauseon. It includes a special patch commemorating America’s 250th birthday,” she said.

In her spare time, Helen enjoys spending time with her husband, three children and four grandchildren. “We like to go camping, and we do some gardening.

“Just being with people is what I like,” she said, adding, “If you’ve never tried the Delta Senior Center, stop by and join us for games or lunch. I think you’ll like it.”