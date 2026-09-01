Six Fulton County Sites To Join Ohio Open Doors September 12

WAUSEON – The Museum of Fulton County will take part in the Ohio Open Doors event on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Visitors can discover Ohio’s amazing heritage, as historic buildings and fascinating places across the state open their doors for free tours and events as part of the Ohio History Connection’s popular event.

“Ohio Open Doors shares stories of important landmarks and interesting sites right in our backyards, highlighting the history and unique nature of some of Ohio’s most treasured places,” said Diana Welling, director of the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office.

The Fulton County historic sites participating in the Ohio Open Doors event on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. include:

-History Manor – 229 Monroe St., Wauseon

-Lyons Depot Museum – 136 W. Main St., Lyons

-Heritage House – 343 W. Main St., Metamora

-Bean Creek History Center – 118 W. Main St., Fayette

-Pilliod Opera House/Benfield Winery – 102 N. Main St., Swanton

-Swanton Sports Center – 610 N. Main St., Swanton

“We are very excited to be featuring six historic sites in Fulton County as part of the Ohio Open Doors event this year,” said John Swearingen Jr., director of the Museum of Fulton County.

“On this special day guests can enjoy free tours to explore some important landmarks and interesting places in Fulton County!”

Admission to all Ohio Open Doors events is free. A list of the statewide events and activities is available at ohiohistory.org/opendoors.

The Ohio History Connection created Ohio Open Doors in 2016 to promote and inspire pride in Ohio’s heritage and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson on Oct. 15, 1966, the act has proven instrumental in transforming communities from coast to coast, establishing the legal framework and incentives to preserve historic buildings, landscapes and archaeological sites.

It drives economic revitalization by attracting investment, supporting small business, stabilizing neighborhoods and creating jobs.

Ohio Open Doors partner organizations include the Ohio Arts Council, TourismOhio, the Ohio Travel Association and Heritage Ohio.

For more information about the Ohio Open Doors event in Fulton County visit museumoffultoncounty.org or call 419-337-7922.

Additional information is also available on the Museum of Fulton County Facebook and Instagram pages.