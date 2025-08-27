FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Shirley Bowerman

Shirley Bowerman of Swanton has been creating quilled paper art for twelve years. “I love the peace and quiet of it and the way it feels like I have accomplished something when a project is done,” Shirley said.

Paper quilling is an art form where thin strips of paper are rolled, shaped, and glued together to create decorative designs.

These designs can range from simple shapes to intricate patterns and can be used to embellish a variety of items like cards, boxes, and artwork.

“It’s lots of fun. It gives me something to do, keeps my mind busy, and my hands active,” she added. Shirley said paper quilling is only her hobby and not a business.

She likes to share her paper quill creations and recently demonstrated quilling, then gifted each of the seniors at the Delta site with a quilled cupcake that she had made.

Shirley was born and raised in Fulton County, and attended Swanton schools until her freshman year. She is a 1966 graduate of Delta High School. She runs Bowerman Carpet, but on Thursdays you’ll often find Shirley at the Delta Senior Center.

“It’s one way for me to get out and be around people. I play BINGO and see my two sisters, Charlotte and Connie. We have a lot of fun,” she said.

Shirley has ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and has enjoyed passing along the art of paper quilling to them.