Fulton County Sheriff Deputies Issue Eight Citations During Thanksgiving Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller recently announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from November 16th thru November 29th, designated Thanksgiving Blitz.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 23 traffic stops and issued eight citations. The citations issued were for seven speed violations, and one No Operator’s License violation. Deputies also issued 16 warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra petrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.