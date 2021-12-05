Curtis Hagy (1936-2021)

Curtis E. Hagy, age 85 years, of Stryker, passed away Friday morning, December 3, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

He was born August 18, 1936, in Pisgah, Virginia, the son of John and Virtie (Lewis) Hagy, and married Phyllis Farmer February 4, 1957.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Curtis loved to be outside in the garden or with his farm animals.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; one daughter, Jo Ann (Lyle) Donnelly of Archbold; three grandchildren, Justin Snow, Joshua Snow and Jessica (Micah) Weirich; 2 great-granddaughters; two brothers, Barry Hagy, and Sam Hagy; two sisters, Sue Ryan and Edna Neece.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and 7 brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 10th, 2021 from 10-Noon at Short Funeral Home in Archbold. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery with Military Rites by the American Legion B.L.W. Post #311. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

