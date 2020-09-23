Fulton County Sheriff’s Department Awarded Traffic Enforcement Grants

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff‘s Office has been awarded two traffic enforcement grants titled IMPAIRED DRIVING ENFORCEMENT PROGRAM for $20,662.85 and SELECTIVE TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT PROGRAM for $15,275.23, for a total of $35,938.08.

These grants were awarded through the Ohio Department of Public Safety and will take effect October 1, 2020 and run through September 30, 2021.

The awarded grants will provide funds to pay for extra patrol during different times and dates for traffic law enforcement. During the times of the extra patrol, deputies will be focusing on violations such as speeding, seatbelts, distracted drivers and impaired drivers to reduce the number of traffic related crashes and deaths in Fulton County.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways. These grants will allow for extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadways in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

The dates, times, and locations of the extra patrol will be announced prior to them taking effect.

–PRESS RELEASE