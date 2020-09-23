Football History Is Made At North Central As Junior Varsity Team Takes The Field

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)
HISTORIC DAY … The evolution of the North Central Football Program took another step last Tuesday when the Junior Varsity team hosted the Tinora Rams. Above, Gage Kidston brings down a Tinora ball carrier for North Central, who fell to the Rams 16-6. The contest marked the first Junior Varsity game for North Central. (PHOTO COURTESY BILL TURNER)
