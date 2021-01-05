Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Conducts Holiday Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff‘s Office recently conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated, Winter Holiday Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Blitz, which ran from December 18th, 2020 thru January 1st, 2021.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 30 traffic stops and issued six citations. The citations issued were for three speed violations, two No Operator’s Licenses, and one Failure to Display Plates violation. Deputies also issued 29 warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.