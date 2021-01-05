Police Logs & Court News For The Week Of December 23rd

ARCHBOLD POLICE

DECEMBER 11

•203 Bankey Ave., Fraud

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Stop / Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd. Threats or Harassment

•S. Defiance St. @ Park St., Traffic Stop / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Crossing Guard

•500 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•502 Middle St., 911 Hang Up

•2211 S. Defiance St., 911 Hang Up

•600-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Stop / Warning

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Stop / Warning

DECEMBER 12

•206 Christine Dr., Loud Noise

•N. Defiance St. @ St. Anne St., Traffic Stop / Warning

•Franklin St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Stop / Citation

•Franklin St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Stop / Warning

DECEMBER 13

•620 S. Clydes Way, Suspicious Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

DECEMBER 14

•S. Defiance St. @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Found Property

•S. Defiance St. @ Short Buehrer Rd., Animal Call

•1411 S. Defiance St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Misc. Complaint

•103 N. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

• S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•1200 Stryker St., Unlock Vehicle

•2100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•110 W. Lugbill Rd., Juvenile

•900-B Stryker St., Traffic Stop / Warning

DECEMBER 15

•Christine Dr. @ Stryker St., Traffic Stop / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Stop / Warning

•Ditto St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Stop / Citation

•701-8 E. Lutz Rd., Suspicious Person

•CCNO, Prisoner Transport

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Special Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Stop / Warning

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Detail

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

DECEMBER 16

•1200 Stryker St., Parking Violations

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•300-B Stryker St., Traffic Stop / Warning

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 203, Trespass

•100-B N. Defiance St., Parking Violations

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•1924 S. Defiance St. Unit A, Animal Call

•E. Lugbill Rd. @ Myers Rd., Crash (Property Damage)

DECEMBER 17

•805 Murbach St., Fraud

• S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•2211 S. Defiance St., Assist Police

•S. Defiance St. @ Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Detail

•2 Eicher St., 911 Hang Up

•N. Defiance St. @ Murbach St., Traffic Detail

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•200-B Rosewood Ct., Crash (Property Damage)

•801 E. Lutz Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•Ruihley Ave. @ Stryker St., Traffic Stop / Warning

•100-B N. Defiance St., Road Blocked by Train

BRYAN POLICE

DECEMBER 11

•Meadow Creek Apartments, assisted other department, report taken

•Airmate, doors open, handled

•Bement in front of John’s Donuts, traffic stop, warning issued

•400 St. Main St., traffic stop, waring issued

•Bryan Main Stop, traffic stop, warning issued

•828 W. High St., assisted civilian, referred to another department

•Bryan Police Department, assisted another department, report taken

•409 E. Trevitt St., assisted civilian, handled

•SKLD-Bryan, assisted civilian, report taken

•Main & Perry, traffic stop, warning

•207 E. Trevitt St., assisted civilian, handled

•400 N. Main St., traffic stop, warning

•100 E. Trevitt St., traffic stop, citation issued

•419 Fairview Dr., assisted civilian, handled

•3184 County Road 17, crew, officer request, handled

•318 S. Emmet St., assisted civilian, handled

•207 E. Trevitt St., assisted civilian, handled

DECEMBER 12

•Main & Bement, traffic stop, citation issued

•200 N. Myers St., suspicious person, subject gone and unable to locate

•4637 County Road 15-75, family trouble, report taken

•1038 Buffalo Rd., burglar alarms, handled

•600 S. Union St., traffic stop, citation issued

•South & Union St., traffic stop, warning issued

•Fountain Grove, traffic stop, citation issued

•900 W. High St., assisted civilian, handled

•514 E. Mulberry St., handled

•722 S. Main St., assisted civilian, handled

•830 E. Wilson St., assisted civilian, handled

•High & Union St., auto violation, gone and unable to locate

•420 W. Bryan St., alarm at residential, handled

•Bryan Subway, traffic stop, warning

•Main & High St., auto suspicious, gone and unable to locate

•Downing & Circle, parking violation, warning issued

•Lebanon & High St., traffic stop, warning

•608 S. Lynn St., juvenile complaint, handled

•Main & Pierce, traffic stop, warning

•Farmers & Merchants, traffic stop, warning

•Main & High, traffic stop, citation issued

•Myers & High, traffic stop, warning

•High & Main St., traffic stop, warning

•Center & Portland, traffic stop, warning

•A Cut Above Salon, suspicious auto, handled

•State Route 15, auto violation, handled

DECEMBER 13

•700 E. Perry St., business checks, handled

•Bryan Community Center, doors open, handled

•323 N. Garden St., assisted civilian, gone and unable to locate

•2653 County Road 19, odor for ceiling fan, in service

•Emmet & Mulberry, traffic stop, citation issued

•416 Center St., assisted civilian, handled

•CHWC, assisted civilian, handled

•Meadow Creek Apartments, assisted other departments, handled

•1414 Rays Dr., assisted other department, handled

•315 E. Pierce St., property damage, handled

•1007 S. Beech St., assisted civilian, handled

•Main & High, auto violation, gone and unable to locate

•Wild Bill’s Tobacco, harassment, handled

•Walmart, shoplifting, report taken

•Bryan Police Department, traffic stop, training

•521 E. Mulberry St., assisted civilian, closed

•726 S. Lynn St., assisted civilian, handled

•CCNO, warrants, report taken

•Roseland Shelter, disturbing the peace, gone and unable to located

•527 Olive Dr., assisted civilian, handled

•510 Avenue B, assisted civilian, report taken

DECEMBER 14

•Bryan Police Department, warrants, report taken

•411 N. Walmart St., assisted civilian, handled

•109 S. Allen St., assisted civilian, handled

•Maple & Main, non-injury accident, report taken

•Oberlin Turnbull Funeral Home, funeral escort, handled

•AMVETS, harassment, handled

•Krill Funeral Home, funeral escort, handled

•Trevitt & Walnut, harassment, handled

•Bryan Bus Barn, harassment, handled

•High & Cherry, non-injury accident, report taken

•Walmart, lockouts, handled

•Bryan Police Department, assisted other department, report taken

•500 S. Myers St., injury accident, report taken

•Meadow Creek Apartment, disturbing the peace, subject gone and unable to locate

•622 S. Allen St., assisted civilian, report taken

DECEMBER 15

•Paige St., auto suspicious, subject gone and unable to locate

•Wilson & Emmet, traffic stop, warning issued

•511 S. Union St., accident, no report, closed

•803 S. Allen St., lift assisted, in service

•Walmart, harassment, handled

•204 N. Walnut St., family trouble, report taken

•500 S. Walnut St., suspicious person, subject gone and unable to make

•North City Limits, auto violations, handled

•Bryan Police Department, assisted other department, report taken

•CHWC, assisted civilian, handled

•Bryan Main Stop, trespass, subject gone and unable to locate

•State Route 34 & County Road 16, injury accident

•Spangler Candy Company, traffic stop, warning issued

DECEMBER 16

•Town & Country, business checks, handled

•805 Haver Dr., assisted civilian, handled

•200 N. Myers St., dog complaint, handled

•Allen & High St., auto violation, handled

•Bryan Community Apartment, assisted civilian, handled

•Main & Foster, traffic stop, citation issued

•425 S. Beech St., assisted civilian, handled

•860 Downing Dr., forgery & fraud, report taken

•Wendy’s, non-injury accident, report taken

•State Route 15 & 127, warrants, report taken

•Nostrum Laboratory Inc., burglar alarms, cancelled call

•Walmart, assisted civilian, handled

•CHWC, assisted civilian, report taken

•310 Arthur Dr., assisted civilian, handled

•Family Video, traffic stop, warning issued

•Mulberry & Allen St., traffic stop, warning issued

•1200 S. Main St., non-injury accident, report taken

DECEMBER 17

•Tomco, dog complaint, handled

•Bryan Drive Thru, traffic stop, warning issued

•Main & Bement, traffic stop, warning issued

•Arby’s, 911 hang up, handled

•300 W. High St., assisted civilian, handled

•1105 Greystone Dr., non-injury accident, report taken

•Oberlin Turnbull Funeral Home, funeral escort, handled

•300 W. Bryan St., assisted civilian, handled

•McDonalds, injury accident, report taken

•Shell Spee-D-Mart, larceny, report taken

•CVS, lockouts, handled

•618 E. Mulberry St., assisted civilian, handled

•Main & Trevitt, non-injury accident, handled

•Brenner & Main, assisted another department, gone and unable to locate subject

•Circle K, narcotics, report taken

•328 N. Lynn St., animal rescue, closed

•803 S. Allen St., possible fire, handled

•Par-T-Pak, assisted civilian, subject gone and unable to locate

•334 N. Beech St., assisted civilian, subject gone and unable to locate

•9634 State Route 34, possible structure fire, closed

SWANTON POLICE

DECEMBER 1

•E. Airport Hwy., Drug Abuse

•Co. Rd. 1-1, Welfare Check

•S. Hallett Ave., Citizen Assist

DECEMBER 2

•W. Airport Hwy., Found Property

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driving

•Main @ Airport, Citizen Assist

•Co. Rd. L @ Co. Rd. 1, Assist Deputy

•Co. Rd. 5, Assist Deputy

DECEMBER 3

•High School, Unruly Student

•Airport Hwy., Reckless Driving

•E. Airport Hwy., Private Property Crash

•Mettabrook Dr., Warrant Arrest

DECEMBER 4

•N. Main St., Curfew Violation

•E. Airport Hwy., Disorderly Conduct

•N. Main St., 911 Hang Up

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

DECEMBER 5

•Franklin St., Welfare Check

•Turnpike, Citizen Assist

•Franklin St., Domestic Dispute

•Airport @ Turtle Crk., Disabled Vehicle

•Geneva Dr., Warrant Arrest

•Scott Rd., Welfare Check

DECEMBER 6

•W. Airport Hwy., Curfew Violation

•Church @ N. Main, Drug Possession

DECEMBER 7

•N. Main St., Missing Gun (Found)

•Franklin St., Domestic Dispute

•Waterville Sw. Rd., Drug Possession

DECEMBER 8

•Carriage Ln., Assist Fire Dept

•Cherry @ Ivy St., 911 Hang Up

•Airport @ SH 64, Reckless Driver

DECEMBER 9

•Lincoln St., Loose Dog

•Lincoln St., Assist Deputy

•N. Main St., Low Hanging Wire

•Airport @ Main, Disorderly Conduct

•E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•Holiday Ln., Assist Citizen

•Birch St., Assist OSP

•Holiday Ln., Suspicious Act

DECEMBER 10

•Black Canyon Dr., Item in Roadway

•Turtle Creek Circle, Suspicious Vehicle

•Crestwood Dr., Reckless Vehicle

•Hallett Ave., Drug Possession

•Maddie St., Animal / Car Crash

•Maddie St., Welfare Check

•Harrison St., Disturbance

DECEMBER 11

•Harrison St., Disturbance

•Harrison St., Unruly Juvenile

•E. Airport Hwy., Car / Deer Crash

•Hickory St., 911 Hang Up

•Lincoln St., Lost Dog

•Reservoir, Suspicious Juveniles

•W. Garfield, Found Property

•N. Main, Welfare Check

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue

•Dodge @ Munson, Suspicious Person

•Miller Ave., Suspicious Person

DECEMBER 12

•County Rd. 3, Assist Deputy

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Main @ Airport, Domestic Dispute

•Airport @ Scott Rd., Reckless Driving

•Oak Openings, Assist Deputy

•104 Franklin, Custody Dispute

•104 Franklin, Suicide Threats

•Valleywood Golf, Public Indecency

•Lincoln St., Domestic Dispute

•Woodland Ave., Accidental Alarm

DECEMBER 13

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Dodge St., Loose Dog

•S. Main St., Accidental Alarm

•Redbud Dr., Deliver Message

DECEMBER 14

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue-ill

•Dodge St., Loose Dog

•Miller Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist OSP

•Airport @ Hallett, Unlock Vehicle

•W. Garfield, 911 Hang Up

•Airport @ Main, Disorderly Conduct

•Maddie St., Emergency Commit

DECEMBER 15

•Chestnut St., Suspicious Person

•Hickory St., Suicide Threats

•Dodge St., Criminal Mischief

•N. Main St., Theft From Porch

•Crabtree, Accidental Alarm

•Maddie St., Assist Rescue-ill

WAUSEON POLICE

DECEMBER 8

•840 Parkview, Vandalism

•900-B Doris Dr., Investigate Complaint

•1375 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

DECEMBER 9

•1495 N. Ottokee St., Disabled Vehicle

•840 Parkview, Juveniles

•S. Shoop Ave. @ E. Superior St., Accident-Injury

DECEMBER 10

•621 Park St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•830 N. Shoop Ave., Telephone Harassment

•1205 N. Shoop Ave., Funeral Escort

•219 S. Franklin St., Sex Offense

•116 W. Linfoot St., Suspicious Activity

•714 Fairway Dr. Unit 311, Welfare Check

•303 W. Leggett St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 11, Welfare Check

•840 Parkview, Alarm Drop

•310 E. Linfoot St., Investigate Complaint

DECEMBER 11

•765 Pine St., Investigate Complaint

•257 Maple St., Animal Call

•841 N. Shoop Ave., Funeral Escort

•1130 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•940 E. Oak St., Juveniles

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 702, Mental

•Lincoln St. @ W. Park St., Open Burn

•840 W. Elm St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•773 N. Shoop Ave., Trespassing

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•S. Fulton St. @ W. Leggett St., Accident-Injury

DECEMBER 12

•230 Clinton St., Assault

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

•729 Parkside Dr., Accident (Property Damage)

DECEMBER 13

•N. Fulton St. @ Cherry St., Suspicious Activity

•510 W. Elm St., Animal Call

•1462 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

•241 Greco Dr., Lost / Found / Recovered

DECEMBER 14

•840 W. Elm St., Property Damage

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•211 S. Fulton St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•N. Fulton St. @ W. Oak St., Disabled Vehicle

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 58, Welfare Check

•N. Ottokee St. @ W. Linfoot St., Accident (Property Damage)

DECEMBER 15

•429 Indian Rd., Civil Matter

•472 E. Airport Hwy., Juveniles

•840 Parkview, Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•425 Cole St., Disorderly Conduct

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Trespassing

WEST UNITY POLICE

DECEMBER 7

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Juvenile Complaint

DECEMBER 8

•Agency Assist

DECEMBER 9

•Agency Assist

•Fraud

•Medical Emergency

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Parking Complaint

DECEMBER 10

•Medical Emergency

•Agency Assist (2)

•Domestic Dispute

•Traffic Crash

•Speed / Warning

•Equipment Violation / Warning

DECEMBER 11

•Parking Complaint

•Speed / Warning

DECEMBER 12

•Parking Complaint

•Agency Assist (3)

•Harassment

DECEMBER 13

•Unsecured Premises

•Well-Being Check

•Drug Complaint

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Justin R. Gowing, age 25, Swanton, previously pled guilty to Theft. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Gowing stole tools. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Gowing to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Gowing pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; pay a fine of $200; successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program; continue treatment at and be successfully discharged from Comprehensive Behavioral Health Services; not enter bars and/or taverns; and comply with an 11:00pm. to 6:00am curfew. Mr. Gowing shall serve seven days in jail by February 28, 2021.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Gowing serving 180 days

•Dennis J. Wilhelm, age 67, Wauseon, previously pled guilty to Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Wilhelm transported a loaded handgun in a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Wilhelm to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Wilhelm to serve 14 days in CCNO by February 28, 2021 and then 60 days on an alcohol monitor; pay prosecution costs; obtain a valid driver’s license and insurance by June 30, 2021; be assessed by a drug/alcohol treatment facility and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; not enter bars and/or taverns; comply with a 10:00 pm. to 6:00 am. curfew; and attend a three-day driver intervention program. Contraband and the firearm shall be disposed of according to law.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Wilhelm serving 10 months in prison.

WILLIAMS COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine J. Zartman reports the following cases from the criminal docket in the Williams County Common Pleas Court:

•December 9, 2020 – Elias D. Rash, age 19, of Archbold was sentenced on two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, both felonies of the third degree. He was sentenced to five years of community control, a term of 180 days (150 days suspended) in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $2500.

•December 9, 2020 – Natalia R. Vogelsong, age 34, of Williams County, pleaded guilty to the charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for January 12, 2021 at 2:30 PM.

•December 10, 2020 – Felipe Mireles, Jr., age 23, of Toledo pleaded guilty to two counts of Attempted Vandalism, both misdemeanors of the first degree. He was sentenced to a term of thirty days in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio and ordered to pay restitution of $450.

•December 15, 2020 – Heath A. Karnes, age 50, of Williams County pleaded guilty to the charges of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for January 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM.