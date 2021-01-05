Roberta “Bobbie” Mayer (1925-2020)

Roberta (Bobbie) Hyne Mayer, 95, longtime Wauseon resident, passed away Dec. 4, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. Bobbie was born Sept. 24, 1925, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of the late Marion and Bea (Blank) Hyne.

She was married to her high school sweetheart, Harold Mayer, and blessed with over 50 years of devotion and togetherness before his passing in 1996.

Following her graduation from Bowling Green State University, Bobbie taught in northwest Ohio for more than 30 years, serving in the Pettisville, York Township, and Wauseon school systems. She and Harold were active in the local community including the Elks Club and Trinity Lutheran Church. They enjoyed their retirement years in Scottsdale, Ariz.

She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Steve (Betty) of Mesa, Ariz, Mark (Kay) of Wapiti, Wy., and Ty (Allison) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and five beloved grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.