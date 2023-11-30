Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Releases Results Of Holiday Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller has announced the results of a traffic blitz conducted by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office over the holiday weekend.

The blitz ran from November 22 through November 26, designated Thanksgiving Blitz. Deputies who worked this Blitz made 35 traffic stops and issued 8 citations. The citations issued were for speed violations, expired registration, and front window tint. Deputies also issued 28 warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.