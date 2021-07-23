Fulton County SWCD Names 2020 Cooperator Of The Year

Wauseon, Ohio, July 21, 2021 – The Cooperator of the Year award is presented to the landowner who installs a conservation practice on their property.

They should have an attitude that shows dedication to conserving all of our natural resources. The 2020 Fulton SWCD Cooperator of the Year is John King.

King planted grassed filter strips along Brush Creek and installed seven grade stabilization structures (four headwall type and three rock chute type). John has planted cover crops and will be installing a waste storage facility.

Pictured above are: Mike Weaver, Resource Conservationist, Eric Riefers, Agricultural/Natural Resources Technician and John King, landowner.