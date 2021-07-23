Healthy Choices Caring Communities’ 2020-21 Coalition Awards Presented

HEALTHY CHOICES CARING COMMUNITIES’ 2020-21 COALITION AWARD WINNERS … (Top Left: Evergreen MS – Amanda Brehm, Delta MS – Sarah Furstenau, Archbold MS – Jan Lindsay, Wauseon MS – Kaitlin Szozda, Youth Prevention Coordinator – Sylvania Community Action Team: Connie White Bottom Left: Four County ADAMhs Board – Bethany Shirkey, Youth Advisory Council Members – Corryn Willson and Emily Eckhardt)

Wauseon, OH: On Tuesday, June 8, Healthy Choices Caring Communities (HC3) presented their annual awards during a virtual celebration.

HC3 is a community coalition comprised of the people of Fulton County from youth to parents, from law enforcement to schools, from business owners to media; together we work towards decreasing underage substance use in our young people.

The first awards presented were the 2020-21 YAC Member of the Year award. YAC members were asked to submit recommendations for member of the year based on whom they thought offered the best overall contribution to the group’s success.

This year’s awards recognize two exceptional YAC members, who are also local Evergreen High School seniors, Corryn Willson and Emily Eckhardt.

Corryn has been a committed and valuable YAC member for the past four years of YAC membership, joining the Leadership Board and attending outside events and trainings.

Her dedication and attention to detail has been a great addition to the team and she will be greatly missed next year!

Emily has been a creative and versatile member of the group for 4 years, joining the leadership board and volunteering in many areas of our group, from co-hosting a workshop on meme’s, to taking pictures, and even helping to lead our communication team.

Emily has been a unique, focused and dependable member of the group and while we are sorry to see her go, we are excited for her future!

Coalition Chair, Britney Ward then took the opportunity to recognize the 2020-21 Coalition Member of the Year, Four County ADAMhs Board – Bethany Shirkey.

This award is given annually to members of the HC3 coalition who have demonstrated exemplary service for the coalition and the community.

Bethany has faithfully represented her organization and her clients for many years on our coalition.

We are exceedingly thankful that Bethany has tirelessly given of her time, energy and expertise to help us to gain a better understanding of the youth substance use issues in our community and how we might work together as a community to prevent and reduce these issues.

The 2020-21 Coalition Champion of the Year awards were also presented during the HC3 celebration. Coalition champions are those individuals or organizations who do not attend coalition meetings but who go “above and beyond” to support a specific strategy or coalition event.

This year we chose five Coalition Champions of the Year for all the work done to plan, implement, and evaluate our virtual youth summit. These champions include Evergreen MS – Amanda Brehm, Delta MS – Sarah Furstenau, Archbold MS – Jan Lindsay, Wauseon MS – Kaitlin Szozda, and Youth Prevention Coordinator – Sylvania Community Action Team: Connie White.

Each of these ladies went above and beyond in sharing ideas, expertise, and time as we worked to plan a virtual summit for middle school youth.

We are so grateful to all these organizations and individuals for their partnership and generous donation to our work.

HC3 is making a difference and YOU can help! Visit HC3Partnership.org to learn more about the program. Consider attending HC3 meetings which are held the 2nd Tuesday of each month, at 12:00 noon.

Please contact HC3’s Program Director, Beth Thomas at 419 337 0915 or by email at HC3Partnership@gmail.com with any questions.