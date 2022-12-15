Fulton County Visitors Bureau Begin Digital Program To Promote Businesses

The Fulton County Visitors Bureau has launched “The FULton County Sips and Sweets Trail”, a new digital mobile program that aims to support local businesses while leading participants to scrumptious delights, crafted beverages and more!

The passport is a free program that all visitors and locals can sign up for. With over 25 local businesses included within the passport, it showcases the best of Fulton County in an easy, and mobile-friendly way.

Conversations around how to help support and encourage local small businesses led Julie Brink, Director of the Fulton County Visitors Bureau, to reach out to a well-known technology company in the travel and tourism space, Bandwango.

Bandwango technology is designed to support experiences created by destinations and marketed to visitors and locals.

Simply visit the Fulton County Visitors Bureau website, www.visitfultoncounty.com, click on the “FULton County Sips and Sweets Trail” ads or point your phone camera directly on the FULton Sips and Sweets QR Code and you will be taken to the free sign-up page.

You can also find the link on the Fulton County Visitors Bureau Facebook page.

Once you finish the sign-up, a link will be sent to your mobile phone, which opens the passport.

There is never anything to download and no bulky apps to take up phone space.

You are now ready to “check-in” to these amazing businesses and even win prizes on the way.

Collect a cup holder shammy on your first visit, a water bottle on your tenth visit and a can cooler on your 20th visit.

A new entry will be submitted for the grand prize drawing ($300 worth of Fulton County gift certificates) every check-in after 10.

The FULton County Sips and Sweets Trail, digital mobile passport program will run through February 10th . Questions? Call 419 337-9669.