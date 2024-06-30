Fundraiser Launched After Fatal Fayette Fire

NEWSPAPER STAFF REPORT – Tragedy struck the village of Fayette on Saturday morning when a house fire on North Fayette Street resulted in the loss of two lives, as reported by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire, which began around 9 a.m., has left the small community of about 1,300 in Fulton County, Ohio, deeply shaken and grief-stricken.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire, and the names and ages of the victims have yet to be disclosed publicly.

At this time, The Village Reporter has chosen not to release names.

In response to the devastating fire, the Fayette Nazarene Church has opened its doors to provide a place for those affected to grieve, with grief counselors available for all age groups.

The community has been urged to offer their respect and support to the affected family and friends during this difficult time.

In light of the heart-wrenching situation, a GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to support the family affected by the fire, offering an opportunity for compassionate individuals to extend a helping hand during this challenging period.

The campaign aims to alleviate some of the burden faced by the family in the wake of this tragedy.

If you wish to contribute, you can do so at the following link: https://gofund.me/59f80335