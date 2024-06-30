Henry County Family Shares Their Story With Archbold Rotarians

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

BATTLING THE ODDS … Jared and Brittany Badenhop’s daughter Lexi recently celebrated her first birthday in a remarkable, wonderfully normal way. However, the first months of Lexi’s pre-birth life were anything but normal as she became the first fetal surgery patient for myelomeningocele repair (a type of spina bifida) at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus on March 27, 2023. Archbold

Fetal surgery for myelomeningocele repair. Most people have no idea how to pronounce one of those words, and even fewer have any idea what it means other than it must happen sometime prior to birth.

However, Henry County’s Jared and Brittany Badenhop and their family can explain it all — with a PowerPoint presentation to help.

In short, the surgery repairs a child’s spina bifida defect before the child is even born. For the Badenhop family, the defect was discovered during Brittany’s 20-week ultrasound on February 21, 2023 at the ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.

It appeared to show that Jared and Brittany’s daughter Lexi had an area along the spinal column that hadn’t completely closed, leaving that area of the spinal column and nerves exposed.

From Defiance, they went to Toledo Hospital where doctors confirmed the initial test results and explained their options for Lexi, which included fetal surgery. If successful, the surgery would close the opening, reduce some of the risks associated with spina bifida, but not “cure” the problem.

However, if Brittany and Jared opted for the surgery, it would have to be done at a different hospital. They decided to go to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus to meet with doctors who were experienced with the surgery.

After additional tests, the medical team determined that both Brittany and Lexi were excellent candidates for the procedure. The six-hour surgery was scheduled for March 27.

Though the doctors were experienced with the surgery, it was the first time that it was done at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The surgery went well, but Brittany wasn’t allowed to come home. She had to stay within 10 miles of the hospital for the next three months in case any complications developed.

Both parents were allowed to stay at the nearby Ronald McDonald House for the entire time until Lexi was born on June 19 at 37 weeks.

Symptoms associated with spina bifida can include hydrocephalus or fluid accumulation in the brain, paralysis of body functions below the area of the spine affected, infections, bowel and bladder problems, curvature of the spine, learning disabilities, muscle weakness, and more.

At birth, Lexi was able to move her legs, feet and toes. A good sign, Brittany explained. Once home, Lexi began receiving physical therapy through the Help Me Grow program.

The Badenhops said that Lexi is doing well…even better than they had hoped for. She is meeting all of her cognitive milestones as well as her fine motor skills.

Her gross motor skills are slightly delayed; however, the doctors are optimistic that she’ll be able to walk and won’t need mobility assistance, such as a wheelchair, to get around.

For her first MRI post-fetal surgery, no fluid build-up was found on Lexi’s brain. And, on June 19th she celebrated her first birthday. The Badenhops also have a three-year-old daughter, Laney.

“To look at Lexi,” Brittany told Rotarians, “You wouldn’t know all that she has gone through. We’re so hopeful for what she’s going to do in the future.”

As a result of their experience, Brittany said she has agreed to talk with other families who face a similar diagnosis to share their experiences and answer questions that they may have.