Swanton Community Celebrates Independence Day

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Village of Swanton held their Independence Day Celebration this past weekend. The event took place on Saturday, June 29th at Swanton Park just south of downtown.

More than a thousand people showed up at the and around town that night to see the show put on every year to celebrate the birth of our great nation.

The Swanton Fireworks show has been going on now for quite a long time. In fact, Mayor Toeppe explained that it has been going on for as long as he can remember.

While it may have exper...