Funeral Planning Explained To Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary

FUNERAL PLANNING … Guest speakers for CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary’s April 11th meeting were Lauren Oxender, left, and Jim Thompson, right, from Thompson’s Funeral Homes in Montpelier and Pioneer. In center is Auxiliary President Gloria Poorman, who presented gift certificates to both speakers in appreciation from the auxiliary. Much information on funeral planning and pre-arrangements was presented. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

Lauren Oxender and Jim Thompson, representing Thompson Funeral Homes, served as guest speakers to members of CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Monday, April 11th during their general meeting at St. Paul’s U.M. Church in Montpelier.

Auxiliary President Gloria Poorman offered the opening prayer and introduced the speakers. Information on funeral planning including options and costs were explained regarding families or individuals making decisions on final services.

Many people decide on pre-arrangements for funeral services and pay a portion monthly, quarterly or annually on the final bill.

Payments are deposited directly in a trust through the Ohio Funeral Directors Association. These funds are securely invested and guaranteed for the specific person’s funeral service.

Plans are discussed in appointments with the funeral home staff. Pre-planning for services eliminates the need for making decisions immediately after a death when the surviving family members are in an emotional state over the loss of a loved one.

Costs for a pre-arranged funeral are guaranteed at the time of the pre-arrangement. Also, if necessary and desired, a pre-arranged funeral service can be transferred to a different funeral home.

However, the costs at the other funeral home may not be honored and the difference on the final bill would have to be paid.

If changes are needed to funeral plans, such as having cremation instead of a traditional burial, the difference in costs can be returned to the next of kin, providing that Medicaid is not a factor, in which case other conditions apply.

A funeral bill consists of three sections—(1) Service charges by licensed professional funeral home/crematory staff, (2) merchandise including casket, vault, registry book, photo video, service folders, prayer & acknowledgement cards, grave marker, ashes urn, etc., and (3) third-party charges such as obituary, cemetery plot & opening & closing, death certificates from health dept., clergy honorarium, flowers, date engraving on stone, etc.

Cremation costs depend on basic plan with no viewing or service, memorial cremation with visitation and urn, or full-service cremation including viewing, visitation, service at funeral home or other location and urn for the family. There are two operating crematories in Bryan.

Embalming is not required by the state, but is required if viewing is held in a public setting. Each funeral home has adopted a specific policy while following local and state requirements.

Funeral directors have a minimum of bachelor’s degree in mortuary science, serve an internship and must pass both a national and state board. Licenses are issued for embalming or serving as a funeral director or both. Funeral directors must recertify every two years.

Mr. Thompson concluded the program giving the difference between a graveyard and a cemetery—a graveyard has an adjacent church, a cemetery does not.

Also, the historical phrase “saved by the bell” was not coined using a telephone—a string with a bell was placed at the grave and the string was tied to the “deceased” who would pull the string and ring the bell if he was indeed alive.

Following the program President Gloria conducted the meeting with roll call answered by sharing an Easter egg hunt memory. Thought for the day was “A light rain touches my cheek like an angel’s butterfly kisses” by Amanda Masher. All present joined in the auxiliary prayer. Linda Ott was welcomed as a guest.

Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling gave their reports. Due to Covid restrictions at the hospital, the auxiliary will provide May fruit & snack baskets for each of the departments, instead of the usual staff appreciation tea.

Nurses’ Week will be observed May 6th through May 12th with special flyers posted showing the auxiliary’s support of all the nursing staff.

New business included approving changes to the auxiliary’s by-laws changing terms of office for President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer and Past President from two years to one year.

Nominating Committee Chairman Elaine Willibey presented the slate of officers to be voted on at May’s election as follows: Patty Ledyard-President, Armeda Sawmiller- Vice President, Connie Dunseth-Secretary, and Joyce Schelling-Treasurer.

Current President Gloria Poorman will automatically serve as Past President. Installation is scheduled in June.

Door prizes of chocolate Easter bunnies were awarded. The next regular meeting of the auxiliary is planned Monday, May 9th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s U.M. Church, Montpelier. Guest speaker will be Penny Welter-Whitney on mammograms.

Roll call will be to share a talent your mother passed on to you. Election of officers will be held. All auxiliary members are encouraged to attend and guests are always welcome.