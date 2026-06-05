Furever Rescue Founder Shares Story With Archbold Rotary

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

A HOME FOR EVERY ANIMAL … Amber’s Furever Rescue, located near Holiday City, is the tri-state’s only all-animal rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming facility. In addition to cats and dogs, Furever Rescue also accepts large farm animals such as horses and cows. Amber Osmun, the founder, owner and pretty much the all-around operator, recently shared her story with Archbold Rotarians. Pictured are Matt Mello, who arranged the program, and Amber Osmun.

According to Amber Osmun, her passion for animal rescue began as a child. While attending an auction with her grandmother, a pen of baby goats escaped and the auctioneer said anyone who caught a goat could keep it.

Well, Amber did, and some years later that first rescue has led to what is now the tri-state’s only all-animal rescue operation that includes farm animals as well as cats, dogs and a few wild critters that are found hurt or abandoned by someone who calls Amber to ask if she can help. “I just can’t say no,” she explained.

She told Rotarians that her collection currently includes about 90 animals, including 18 horses, eight goats, six pigs, a cow and three sheep.

She said she tries to leave dogs and cats for the local shelters to handle, but noted that they are often full, so she helps out.

Or, she gets a call from law enforcement about a large case involving animal neglect or abuse that would overwhelm the local shelters. So, she helps out.

She added that she recently got a call from Indiana about a large number of horses that had been mistreated, so she drove down to pick up a number of horses to bring back.

Amber’s Furever Rescue is primarily a one-person operation with many days starting at 5 a.m. and ending around 10 p.m.

She and her husband currently own five acres with buildings near Holiday City. That property is often at capacity for what she can handle.

However, up to 20 acres of adjacent land is available, and with a larger building to house the farm animals, she could expand Furever Rescue.

Although managing the rescue is more than a full-time job, she also cleans cars and windows and drives Amish.

The goal of her rescue operation is to care for the animals so she can re-home them.

However, until the animals find a new home, it costs about $800 a month to keep them fed and housed. And, in the last year and a half, veterinary bills have cost about $10,000.

So, Amber offers a traveling petting zoo that will travel up to an hour from Holiday City to raise money.

She also holds an annual benefit to support her rescue efforts. The organization is recognized as a 501(c)(3) by the IRS to accept tax-deductible donations.

“What began as a childhood passion has grown really fast into a rescue that serves animals of all kinds,” Amber told Rotarians.

“Our goal is to expand our facility by purchasing adjacent land and constructing a larger building.”

She concluded, “With community support, we can continue providing lifesaving care while creating a lasting resource for both animals and the people who love them.”

For more information, check Amber’s Furever Rescue Facebook page.