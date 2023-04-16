Furry Firehouse Addition: Tilly The Therapy Dog Joins Delta Fire Department

PARTNERS … Therapy Dog Tilly with her handler, Kim Nofziger. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Amy Wendt

Delta Community Fire Department (DCFD) is a little less “ruff” with a new therapy dog by their side.

Recently, the department added now 12-week-old goldendoodle pup, Tilly, to the ranks, as a measure to enhance the mental well-being of its department's first responders.