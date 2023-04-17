Williams County Public Library Director Jeff Yahraus Retires After 43 Years

VISITOR … Yahraus and his nieces Lucy Gienger and Claire Clingaman take a photo break with Ohio First Lady Fran Dewine during her visit at WCPL. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Amy Wendt

After dedicating 43 years to public service at the Williams County Public Library, Director Jeff Yahraus will be retiring in May.

Born and raised in Bryan to Bill and Jane Yahraus, it’s safe to say Jeff’s love for public service and helping people runs in the family.

“My dad was involved in a lot of things,” Jeff remembers of his late father. Jeff’s mother, Judy teaches piano, serves as a city council member, and still walks six miles a day at the age of 82.

“She’s my hero. She’s the one that taught me about people,” Jeff shared about his extraordinary mother.

“My grandfather was the first executive director for the Bryan Chamber of Commerce when they formed back in the forties,” Jeff continued.

“Our family has always been very oriented to public service and helping people. Public service is just who we are.

Jeff began his own public service career by working as a part-time page at WCPL in 1977 while he was a senior at Bryan High School.

While he remembers many of his classmates aspiring to leave Bryan following graduation, Jeff always knew that he wanted to stay close to his roots to raise a family.

Following his high school graduation, Jeff continued to work part-time at the library while attending Northwest State Community College where he received an Associate’s Degree in Business.

Aspiring to be a school music teacher at the time, he then went on to Defiance College to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education.

Throughout his college years, Jeff continued to work at the library that he loved. Shortly after receiving his Bachelor’s degree, he decided to forgo the notion of becoming a music teacher and decided to get his Master’s Degree in Library Information Science from Kent State.

Since Jeff has been with the library for over four decades, he jokingly says “I tell people I started when I was five.”

Starting out at the library as a page, he learned the basics and his tasks consisted primarily of putting books away, dusting, and straightening up public areas.

As he continued to work at the library over the years his duties expanded, and he eventually landed in the Director’s chair around 25 years ago.

Of course, Jeff has seen the library go through many changes over the last 43 years. When he first started at WCPL, libraries were simply a place for the public to obtain physical books for research or reading for leisure.

Over the years, as technology has evolved, the purpose of the library has transformed to keep up with public needs.

While books are certainly the foundation of all libraries, information now comes in many other electronic formats.

The WCPL has also grown to serve as a community center of sorts, especially at the branches in the smaller towns where are fewer things to do.

Jeff shares that the library has gradually changed from being a place where people only come to study, research, or obtain reading material to a space where the public is encouraged, to “come and hang out”.

“We just try to be more accommodating to non-traditional library users,” Jeff explains. “We don’t necessarily care if you don’t check out a book.”

The library now serves as a place where anyone can come in, enjoy the atmosphere and utilize whatever services appeal to them. WCPL aims to provide a safe comfortable space for its visitors of all ages.

Programming is also a huge component of the library that Jeff has seen profound changes in over his career.

Children’s programming, including, storytime, has been a mainstay for years. However, it has expanded to include a wider variety of activities to cover a larger age range of children.

“We want to start them as babies and hopefully keep them (coming to the library) forever,” adds Jeff.

As WCPL services have grown, adult programming has as well by offering the perfect opportunity to learn something new in a comfortable atmosphere.

Among some of the adult programs at WCPL, you will find, book clubs, games, craft programs, yoga, and even support groups.

Jeff shared that the March report for the library indicates that their program participation and circulation numbers are soaring, which indicates that things are rebounding from the effects of the COVID pandemic.

“I’m so proud of the staff. They have really stepped up to get us back to where we were before COVID so we can put that chapter to rest,” noted the director.

As with any public entity, funding to keep library programs going always can be challenging. However, Jeff notes that tremendous community support has enabled WCPL to continue to grow and serve its patrons with rich programming. “We are blessed with a great community,” he adds.

Reflecting on his long career, Jeff sums it up by saying, “It’s been the best place to work. I love coming to work every day because I can do something different every day.”

“Working in three or four different capacities at the library has just really given me insight into the people.”

“And I’m such a people person. I love dealing with the public and I love my staff. It’s going to be really hard because they are like family to me.”

While he will miss the library that has been his second home for many years, Jeff is confident that the incoming director, Dylan Wagner will do a wonderful job taking his place.

“I’m so excited about the new director that they’ve hired. He has the same passion that I have, he’s a people person as well, and it’s going to be a good transition.”

Jeff’s days will look a lot different after retires in May but he will likely be just as busy. He said he will be using that newfound free time to “catch up on the 500 projects that I need to do.”

Aside from work, he also plans to have some fun with his family. His wife, Jane, retired last year and the couple are already making a wish list of places they would like to visit when they start traveling more.

He also looks forward to spending some more time with their daughter, Anna. As an avid gardener and piano player, Jeff also anticipates he will be devoting more time to those passions.

Although Jeff is retiring in May, he leaves behind a library that continues to flourish, thanks to the tremendous community support and the dedication of his staff.

While he will miss the library, he is excited for the new director, Dylan Wagner, who shares the same passion for the library and people.

