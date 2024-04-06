Future Development Projects Possible For Delta

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERLOVE’S … A site plan was submitted to the Village of Delta for a new Love’s Travel Stop. The proposed location for the new store is on the corner of County Road H and State Route 109.

The Village of Delta may soon see some changes taking place around town. Village administrators are currently discussing the possible inception of two new housing developments.

At the same time, Love’s Travel Stop...