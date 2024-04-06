Survey Created Exploring How To Help Families Facing Homelessness In Williams County

PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERMITIGATING THE ISSUE … After further exposure and education, the goal of the Williams County Homelessness Committee has shifted to mitigating homelessness by providing low-income housing that those in the area can afford.

A new survey has been created by those combating homelessness in Williams County, with plans for it to help “track the full picture of what’s going on.”

The results will be sent ...