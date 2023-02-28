Gary Esterline Recognized For 50 Years Of Service With Archbold Fire Department

FRIENDS AND FIREMEN … AFD’s Gary Esterline (left) and Delta Fire Department’s Jack Simon have a combined 85 years of firefighting experience. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

Volunteer firefighters are some of the bravest and most dedicated individuals in our communities. They put their lives on the line to save others, often without any expectation of recognition or reward.

This is why it is especially meaningful when a volunteer firefighter is recognized for their commitment and service, especially when they have served for half a century.