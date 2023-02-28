HC3 Hosts Regional Substance Use Prevention Breakfast: A Community Conversation

SETTING THE STAGE … Taylor Jessing from the Defiance County Health Department shared substance use and abuse data collected by each of the respective counties. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, Healthy Choices Caring Communities (HC3), in partnership with Defiance, Henry, and Williams County Health Departments and their prevention coalitions, hosted the Regional Substance Use Prevention Breakfast: A Community Conversation at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold.

HC3 is a Fulton County coalition working to reduce underage substance use, including alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, opiates, and prescription drugs.