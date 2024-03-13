Gerald Trott (1949 – 2024)

(1966 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Veteran

Gerald E. Trott, 74, of Montpelier passed away on Monday, March 11, 2024 at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.

He was born on April 2, 1949 in Wauseon to Gerald R. and Mary June (Belding) Trott. Gerald graduated from Montpelier High School in 1966. He proudly served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War.

On February 14, 2000 he married Ruth Wolf, and she survives. Gerald enjoyed bowling, travelling, and watching movies.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Ruth; daughter Jenifer (Troy) Leppelmeier of Edgerton; stepdaughter Julie (Alan) Gearhart of Montpelier; grandson Tyler Leppelmeier; and sisters Cathy (Steve) Smith of Coldwater, Michigan and Sharon Risinger of Massillon, Ohio. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents.

Gerald will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.