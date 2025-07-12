German Lutheran Heritage Event To Explore New Bavaria’s Prohibition Era

PRESS RELEASE – The summer meeting of the German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio will be held on Sunday July 20, 2025 at 2 pm.

Please join us at the Lutheran Social Services building five miles south of Archbold, Ohio on St Rt 66. Our presenter of the day will be Pete Wilhelm. His topic will be ‘New Bavaria and Prohibition’.

Guests and visitors are always welcome. The meeting is free and open to the public. German coffee cake and drinks will be served. Visit us on our Facebook page: German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio.